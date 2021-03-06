Douglas Kuhr Stam
Doug passed away 2/5/2021 leaving behind his wife of 59 years Leonore Kaye, son Erik and his wife Jackie, daughter Wendi Anne Fields and her husband David, grandchildren Riley and Ella Stam, grandchildren Gabriella and Grady Fields, sisters-in-law Beverly Stam of Spokane, Washington and Marlene Pizzini of Havre, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doug was born on October 1, 1933 in Chinook to Rodney and and Sarah Kuhr-Stam. He attended school in Chinook graduating high school in 1952. In his youth he would spend time walking all over Chinook with his best friend George Allison and working at Graps Ranch. After high school he worked oil fields and for the highway department earning money for college. He attended the University of Montana in Missoula, graduating with a business degree.
In June 1962 Doug married Kaye Moore and they lived and worked in Great Falls. Doug started for the Anaconda company smelter and then transferred to the State Job Service. He was transferred to Polson in 1971 and managed the office for many years. He retired from the Job Service after 30 years of service. Doug's second career was his apple orchard and real estate sales. Doug was very proud of his McIntosh apples and peddled them to Senior Centers and grocery stored from Cut Bank to Chinook, Great Falls and around the Valley. Wendi recalls her friends were hesitant to visit her home because they all had to work in the orchard.
Doug enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and in-laws, and the many adventures he shared with his Dad and brothers. Many fond memories were shared at the cabin in the Bears Paw Mountains south of Chinook.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, 50 year member of Mission Valley Elks Club, a past Exalted Ruler, 50 year member of the Mission Valley Lodge #78, served as Master and then secretary of the Lodge for over 25 years, 50 year member of the Order of Eastern Star serving as Worthy Patron 27 years, member of the Salish Shrine Club, Royal Arch Masons and the Scottish Rite. He spent 25 years on the Polson Community Development board and in 2004 Doug and Kaye were selected for Citizen of the Year by the Polson Chamber of Commerce. They also had helped for ten years with the Polson Fireworks display and the 4th of July parades.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother and father, Sister Barbara Waritz, Brothers Kenneth and Warren. Brother in laws Angelo Pizzini, Clyde Walker, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Walker.
The family wished to extend many thanks to St Luke Community Hospital staff and Hillside Rehabilitation Center staff for all their many hours of help and care they gave Doug these past months. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church in Polson, Shrine hospital Spokane, and Mission Valley Lodge 78 Polson.