Douglas Kuhr Stam

Doug was born on October 1, 1933 in Chinook to Rodney and and Sarah Kuhr-Stam. He attended school in Chinook graduating high school in 1952. In his youth he would spend time walking all over Chinook with his best friend George Allison and working at Graps Ranch. After high school he worked oil fields and for the highway department earning money for college. He attended the University of Montana in Missoula, graduating with a business degree.

In June 1962 Doug married Kaye Moore and they lived and worked in Great Falls. Doug started for the Anaconda company smelter and then transferred to the State Job Service. He was transferred to Polson in 1971 and managed the office for many years. He retired from the Job Service after 30 years of service. Doug's second career was his apple orchard and real estate sales. Doug was very proud of his McIntosh apples and peddled them to Senior Centers and grocery stored from Cut Bank to Chinook, Great Falls and around the Valley. Wendi recalls her friends were hesitant to visit her home because they all had to work in the orchard.