MISSOULA — Douglas McClelland (July 12, 1939 – Dec. 18, 2018)
Since I enjoy writing I thought I should write my obituary.
I was born on July 12, 1939, in Yucaipa, California, to two wonderful parents who had recently migrated to Southern California after they got tired starving in North Dakota during the '30s. They never had much money but they always provided for my two sisters and myself. I had an interesting childhood running around the orange groves in Redlands and fishing with my older brother-in-law. I attended school in Redlands through high school, and still retain many of my best friends — some of whom I have known since grammar school. Seven of them still meet each year for a few days. I attended the University of California at Riverside and Berkeley with a few of them. After graduating from Redlands High School I attended UCR for three years and then transferred to Berkeley where I graduated in mechanical engineering in 1963. I worked at North American Aviation on Apollo for three years, then six more years for other aerospace companies while obtaining a MSME. Then I decided that I would prefer to live someplace like Missoula rather than Southern California. I was able to get a position as a geotechnical engineer in the regional office of the USFS in San Francisco, and then provided the opportunity to obtain master's degree in geotechnical engineering at Berkeley. I was then transferred for two years to the Mendocino National Forest in Willows, California; for two years to the Nez Perce National Forest in Grangeville, Idaho, and then to the Regional Office in Missoula where I remained until retiring in January 2003. I met my best friend and perfect wife in 1972 prior to moving to the Bay Area and beginning work for the U.S. Forest Service. We enjoyed the Bay Area very much, and I enjoyed the field work while I completed the MSCE at Berkeley. We bought our first home in Orland, California, and enjoyed working on the house, the yard, and meeting new friends. We met many additional new friends in Grangeville, Idaho, including some who introduced me to elk hunting, which I really enjoyed. After a brief year and a half we moved to Missoula where we continue to live. We have enjoyed Missoula very much for the friends we have made, the UM Grizzly sports, the hunting, the hiking, the backpacking, the concerts, the lectures and our involvement with two Catholic parishes. I also enjoyed my involvement with the Poverello Board, Friendship Force of Missoula Board, Sentinel Kiwanis, Missoula Senior Forum, Toastmasters, and Big Brothers and Sisters of Missoula.
We enjoyed traveling in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, Central America, Europe, Vietnam and Cuba.
Although we had no children, we have had many wonderful friends and relatives, and I hope to be survived by my wife, Nellie and Humanity.
Memorials have been suggested to Christ the King or The Poverello Center.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Christ the King Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.