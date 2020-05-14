Douglas Nelson Miller

Doug started driving truck while still in high school, picking up a load of wood chips at the mill in the early morning before school and delivering the load in the afternoon on his way home to the ranch. His work ethic and integrity led to a long and successful career in the heavy-haul trucking industry. He founded Little Bear Distributors in 1961, and was a partner in Hughes Heavy Hauling, which was involved in the construction of Libby Dam. He went on to build Western Transport Crane and Rigging in Missoula, and later was a founding partner of Whitewood Transportation in Billings. Doug was involved in the transportation industry outside of his own companies, participating in the Montana Motor Carriers Association, and serving as President in 1980 to 1981. When he retired from operating Whitewood in 2005, he bought a 1995 Peterbilt and signed on as driver for his former company. Doug enjoyed the return to his roots, trucking until 2015.