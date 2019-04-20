MISSOULA — Doyle W. Gerrard, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 17 in Missoula. He was born in Greenville, South Carolina, the son of the late Frank and Zelma (Peters) Gerrard. Doyle was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen (Brown) Gerrard, his son Damon Gerrard, and brothers, Donald Benton Gerrard, Warren Burke Gerrard and John Franklin Gerrard.
Doyle was raised in Ohio. After high school he came west to attend college in Missoula, and to enjoy the local fishing, hiking and skiing. Upon his return from Korea, where he served in the Marine Corps, he and Helen were married at the Methodist Church in Missoula in 1953. While working toward his diploma, Doyle often signed up for Smokejumping stints in the summers — the only complaint he had was the constant diet of Spam; after landing in rough forest terrain, he and his comrades would supposedly look up to see the Spam floating down on its own parachute.
After earning his teaching degree, Doyle taught in Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Alberta, Idaho and California while he and Helen raised their four children. Regardless of where they resided during the school year, they came to Montana for the summers. An avid outdoorsman, Doyle took his children on many hikes in the Mission and Bitterroot mountains and indulged in a lot of fishing, which he was very good at.
In his late 40s, Doyle took up serious long distance running. When he was 47, he first ran as far as three miles, which his children thought was crazy. Before long he was doing a consistent 50 miles per week or more. All that effort yielded a respectable marathon finish and a very fast (under 40-minute) 10 kilometer race finish in his early 50s.
Upon retirement, Doyle and Helen made their home in the Bitterroot Valley. Continuing with his outdoor pursuits, Doyle became a skilled hunter for elk and deer in western Montana. Indoors, he advocated for the Friends of the Bitterroot, writing numerous newspaper articles and otherwise helping to push legislation favorable to the wilderness areas he loved. Well into his 70s, he was still leading many local day hikes with extreme elevation changes. He never stopped reading inquisitively and doing lots of crossword puzzles.
Doyle is survived by his two sons Bruce William Gerrard of Missoula, and Ross Allen Gerrard; his daughter Jean Gerrard Brusven and her husband Jim Brusven; and grandsons Daniel and Matthew Brusven.
Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville is handling the arrangements. A short graveside service with military honors will be held at the Corvallis Cemetery on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.