MISSOULA — Dr. Ernest “Ernie “ Bargmeyer passed away on Feb. 5, 2019.

Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.

the life of: Dr. Ernest “Ernie “ Bargmeyer
