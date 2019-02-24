MISSOULA — Dr. Ernest "Ernie" Bargmeyer born March 27, 1933, died Feb. 5, 2019.
Ernie earned his MD degree from Indiana University Medical School in 1958.
Ernie served in the U.S. Air Force at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After graduating from Indiana University Med School, he completed his residency in ophthalmology at Baylor University in Houston, Texas. In 1966 he moved here to Missoula where he loved hunting, skiing, flying and working as a eye surgeon. He later returned to active duty and served at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, as a flight surgeon. Ernie retired as a Colonel from the US Air Force. After retirement from the Air Force he went to work in Tucson, Arizona, at Eye Glass World. He continued working until he was 75. Ernie loved to work and loved his patients.
For the last ten years he has lived here in Missoula with his daughter Randy and son-in-law Don. Randy was his daughter, his best friend, and care giver. They spent countless hours together talking and taking trips back and forth to Tucson. Some of his best times were entertaining friends and family at the cabin on Flathead Lake.
Ernie is preceded in death by his father Ernest Bargmeyer and his mother Sophie.
He is survived by his brother Robert Bargmeyer who lives in Dayton, Ohio, three sons and a daughter; Brad of Missoula, Randy of Missoula, Alex of Portland, Oregon, and Brock of Belgrade; three grandchildren, numerous cousins and other family members; and the family’s faithful dog Spike.
Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at 124 Fairway Dr. Ernie will be greatly missed by all that knew him.