Dr. George Donald Boifeuillet

Above all, George was a people person. He made friends quickly, had a way of making people feel special, and loved coming up with nicknames for everyone. He was humble, caring, generous, a great friend, and had a sense of humor like no other!

In 2012 while in a state of perfect health and outstanding physical shape for his age, George was shockingly diagnosed with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He showed remarkable strength and courage, and always kept his sense of humor, even as his health was declining. In 2018 he married Cindy Ehlers, and with her care was able to keep living at home.

George was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jada, his wife of 10 years Sandi, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is deeply missed by his wife Cindy, daughter Suzanne (Doug), son George (Becky), his grandchildren Morgan, Alexandra, Erika, Christopher, and step granddaughter Rhi.

George specifically requested no obituary (sorry dad but you were too amazing), and no funeral. He said his “Celebration of Life” was what he was doing while he was living, and we will honor that. He wished to be cremated and his ashes spread over his “goose blind” on the Flathead River where he hunted for 45 years.

In honor of our beloved and extraordinary dad, show love and kindness to each other, live your lives with integrity, and by the “Golden Rule.” Dad, we are heartbroken without you but take comfort in knowing we will see you again. Fly high, and like you always said, “It’s gonna be good!”

