MISSOULA — Dr. George Donald Boifeuillet passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was 87 years old and lived every moment to the fullest!
George was born to George and Marie Boifeuillet on May 14, 1932, in Missoula. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1950. He attended the University of Montana where he was active in the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and Air Force ROTC. He graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Technology.
George’s dream was to become a pilot so he entered the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Texas for three years and flew the F-86 Sabre jet. George longed to get back to Montana, so he went back to U of M, obtained a Pre-Med degree and was accepted into the Marquette University School of Dentistry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While back at the U of M he reunited with Joan Oechsli, and they were married from 1960 to 1983. During dental school, George stayed active in the Air Force Reserve and flew the C-119. He graduated from Marquette in 1964 and moved back to Missoula where he had a successful dental practice for 35 years.
George was active in several organizations including Ducks Unlimited, Missoula Exchange Club, and fundraising for the U of M. He loved watching the Griz play football and traveled to most playoff and national championship games.
George was an avid outdoorsman and loved to snow ski, water ski, play golf, bird hunt, fish, hike, mountain bike, and most everything that Montana offers. He kept his pilot’s license and was an airplane owner until he was in his mid 70’s. If you were lucky enough to fly with George, it’s likely something you will never forget!
Above all, George was a people person. He made friends quickly, had a way of making people feel special, and loved coming up with nicknames for everyone. He was humble, caring, generous, a great friend, and had a sense of humor like no other!
In 2012 while in a state of perfect health and outstanding physical shape for his age, George was shockingly diagnosed with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He showed remarkable strength and courage, and always kept his sense of humor, even as his health was declining. In 2018 he married Cindy Ehlers, and with her care was able to keep living at home.
George was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jada, his wife of 10 years Sandi, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is deeply missed by his wife Cindy, daughter Suzanne (Doug), son George (Becky), his grandchildren Morgan, Alexandra, Erika, Christopher, and step granddaughter Rhi.
George specifically requested no obituary (sorry dad but you were too amazing), and no funeral. He said his “Celebration of Life” was what he was doing while he was living, and we will honor that. He wished to be cremated and his ashes spread over his “goose blind” on the Flathead River where he hunted for 45 years.
In honor of our beloved and extraordinary dad, show love and kindness to each other, live your lives with integrity, and by the “Golden Rule.” Dad, we are heartbroken without you but take comfort in knowing we will see you again. Fly high, and like you always said, “It’s gonna be good!”
