FORT COLLINS, Colorado — George Woodbury Jr., 81, passed away Thursday, June 27, at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado, after a brief illness.
Born and raised in Moscow, Idaho, the son of George Sr. and Kathryn Woodbury, he followed a path that would bring him and his family to Missoula in 1966, where he spent 32 years as a chemistry professor at the University of Montana.
George earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Idaho in 1959 and his doctorate from the University of Minnesota in 1964, before becoming a post-doctorate fellow at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. It was during a college summer break, while working as a boatman in Glacier National Park, that George met his bride to be, Carolyn Anderson, who was working as a cashier in the Many Glacier Hotel.
George distinguished himself at the University of Montana as a researcher, teacher, published author, and leader; eventually rising to Chair of the Department of Chemistry from 1995-1998. He served on and led many committees, and was selected as Chair of the Faculty Senate. Though a physical chemist by trade, George became an expert on the biochemical process of fermentation as an enthusiastic brewer of beer and wine. His best batches were shared with his friends (as were the others).
George was an elite masters marathoner who was omnipresent on Missoula’s favorite trails. A highlight of his running career came in 1983 when he and Carolyn both qualified and competed in the Boston Marathon. George was also an avid sailor, spending many summer days with his family on Flathead Lake, and enjoying later life adventures in Puget Sound and northward to Alaska.
In addition to Carolyn, his wife of 59 years, George is survived by his sister Kat, his daughter Joan, his son David, and his six beloved grandchildren. A memorial service will be held later in the year at Center Church on Lopez Island, Washington.