Dr. Harry Ray, Jr

MISSOULA — Dr. Harry E. Ray, Jr. died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home in the arms of his wife, Deb and Sheltie dogs close by. He lived an adventurous, fun-filled life for 85 years. Harry was kind, easy-going, quick-witted, artistic, an excellent teacher and photographer, he visited and toured all 7 continents on Earth!
Harry generously willed his body to the Elson Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. He is now educating students in various medical fields through this perpetual priceless learning experience. One so uniquely special will be missed, but will live on in the hearts and memories of all of us.
Harry was born in Musselshell County at Roundup Hospital to Hazel and Harry Ray, Sr. Home was Gage. Sisters Dorothy (deceased) and Becky joined the farming family who relocated to Parma, Idaho. Harry, Jr. valued work and education. He learned about the art of creative mechanics and tinkering from his father. Harry was called a mechanical genius and could fix or create anything he put his mind to!
Harry attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. He joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity in 1955. Harry graduated with a BA (1957), Masters (1958) and the full honors of a Doctorate in Education (1969). His little sister Becky was always delighted to see Harry when he would visit from college on his Harley, bearing gifts and taking her for motorbike rides.
Harry’s career included teaching, entrepreneurship, and guiding educational tours. He began at Seattle Public Schools teaching fourth graders. August of 1968 Harry chose the University of Montana in Missoula and taught language arts, reading and other subjects to aspiring students in the Department of Education until he retired. In 1979 Harry organized tours to New Zealand for the next 8-9 years while continuing to teach at the University. He and Keith (a Kiwi, good friend, coach driver, and tour guide) provided students an invaluable experience by visiting the local schools and an indigenous Maori village. Harry was an entrepreneur of Old Bear Mini Storage in Missoula and the Wayside Bar in Trout Creek.
Harry’s son, Gary, inducted him into the “Legends of Montana” motorcycle club. (Horndog) Harry was a regular at Milltown Harold’s Club for many years joining other prestigious gentlemen seated on Deadpecker Row. Harold’s club then became the Moose Lodge 2714 in which Harry was a charter member.
Harry is survived by the love of his life, Deb, her daughter Laura Lee, his children Sheryl, Gary, Tamera (Bunny), 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date, TBA.
Harry’s Joke of the Day;
“Why aren’t dogs good dancers?” “Because they have two left feet.”
“How much money does a skunk have?” “One scent!”
Irreplaceable Harry was “the BEST of the BEST.”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.