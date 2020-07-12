Dr. Harry Ray, Jr

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Dr. Harry E. Ray, Jr. died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home in the arms of his wife, Deb and Sheltie dogs close by. He lived an adventurous, fun-filled life for 85 years. Harry was kind, easy-going, quick-witted, artistic, an excellent teacher and photographer, he visited and toured all 7 continents on Earth!

Harry generously willed his body to the Elson Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. He is now educating students in various medical fields through this perpetual priceless learning experience. One so uniquely special will be missed, but will live on in the hearts and memories of all of us.

Harry was born in Musselshell County at Roundup Hospital to Hazel and Harry Ray, Sr. Home was Gage. Sisters Dorothy (deceased) and Becky joined the farming family who relocated to Parma, Idaho. Harry, Jr. valued work and education. He learned about the art of creative mechanics and tinkering from his father. Harry was called a mechanical genius and could fix or create anything he put his mind to!