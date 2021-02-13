Dr. Jack J. Stephens

He loved golf, but he was a better bridge player. He never tired of developing bid systems and was a grand master for a time. He was also a pilot and once flew his nervous daughter through the mountains of British Columbia in a small plane in a white-out using only mathematics to land safely.

Married to Sandra Quinton in 1952, he had two sons, Daniel Stephens, and David Stephens. Upon her death, Jack was a young teacher with two small boys when he met Lee Cooprider while teaching in Missoula. They married and had a daughter, Linlee Stephens Nelson. He is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren: Derrick Stephens, Nicole Lowney, Jessica Stephens, Hunter Stephens, Blake Stephens, Kailee Nelson, and Katherine Nelson, and seven great-grandchildren. Lee Cooprider preceded him in death in July 2017.

His long-time business partner and good friend Beverly Kiker also preceded him in death. He and Bev created MARS, Inc. during the 80s in Dallas, TX where Jack had been the CETA Director for the City of Dallas. He got it in his head that you could interview all the new hires for US Companies and determine eligibility for a tax credit, making the work of processing that credit easier for large organizations. It worked, with a lot of creative thinking, and a great deal of help from his family and expertise from his son, Dan, the company exists to this day, though in slightly different form.