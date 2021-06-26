An incredibly generous and trustworthy man has gone home. Dr. Jon (Jack) Adams Jourdonnais passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021 in Missoula, Montana, at the age of 92. Jack, humble as the day is long, lived a remarkable and accomplished life. He built a legacy of dedicated service and sacrifice, a sincere love of family and friends, athletic excellence, and personal values that mentored and blessed the lives of all those around him. Jack was born in Choteau, Montana on August 10, 1928 to parents Howard and Helen Jourdonnais. The family moved to Missoula, Montana in the early 1930's, during the depression years. Jack was an only child and made many good (lifetime) friends growing up in Missoula. He was starting fullback for the Missoula County High football team which won state championships in 1944, 1945 & 1946. Jack attended the University of Montana (while serving in the Army ROTC program) from 1947 through 1950. He played fullback and safety for the University of Montana (U of M) Grizzly football team during those years, lettering in 1949 & 1950. Jack also played catcher for the U of M Grizzly baseball club team, The LA Dodgers farm team drafted Jack in the late 1940's. He declined the offer to stay in Montana. Jack served as First Lieutenant with the 7th Army Infantry in the Korean War in 1951 and 1952. He was awarded the Purple Heart & Silver Star in combat for leading rescue teams through an active battle zone firefight to rescue wounded American soldiers. Jack married Adrienne Joy Terrell in 1953. They moved to Chicago where he attended Northwestern Dental School from 1954 through 1959, graduating in Orthodontics. In 1959, Jack and Joy moved to Great Falls, Montana where Jack started his Orthodontics practice and became active in leadership of the Great Falls YMCA, Great Falls Swim Team & other civic organizations. He served as Chairman for the State of Montana's Vocational Education Council. Jack served as a Great Falls School Board member from 1973 to 1975 and as Chairman of the School Board from 1975 through 1977. He served as President of Rocky Mountain Society of Orthodontists in 1979 (after holding several other offices). Jack was involved in local Church, Youth With A Mission, Promise Keepers & Cursillo ministries over many decades, with much of his family by his side. He also enjoyed big game hunting, fishing, backcountry camping, golf, handball & skiing adventures with family and close friends. Jack and Joy retired and moved to Missoula in 1993, spending the next couple decades cheering on the Grizzly football team, being active in faith-based ministries, traveling and spending time with family, caring for aging parents and elderly relatives, and enjoying the culture of Missoula. Jack's wife Joy passed away on July 3, 2016.