CAVE CREEK, Arizona — Dr. Patrick E. Watson of Cave Creek, Arizona formally of Missoula passed away at home on May 31, 2020. He was born in Galveston, Texas on Jan. 27, 1938, to Thomas E. Watson and Eileen E. Watson. Patrick grew up in Dickinson, Texas and graduated from Dickinson High School receiving several academic awards as well as playing on the tennis and basketball teams. In his free time he enjoyed water skiing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Patrick attended Texas A&M College, in College Station, Texas and received a BS degree in zoology. He went on to obtain his medical degree from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. Following his academic years, Patrick spent six years in the United States Public Health Service. He completed his residency in dermatology and was a fellow at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons. He also served as Lieutenant Commander and Assistant Chief of Dermatology for the residency program at the USPHS In Staten Island, New York.