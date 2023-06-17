MISSOULA ~ Dr. Thomas Walter Rosenbaum, 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023 while suffering from Alzheimer's Disease as a resident of the Village memory care unit.

Tom was born in Rapid City, SD on March 28, 1941 to parents Walter and Virginia Rosenbaum. He graduated from Northwestern Medical School in 1966 and interned at Milwaukee County Hospital. He served two years in the Air Force, stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, AZ. Following his service, Tom finished four years of residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to become a Nephrologist (a kidney disease specialist). He joined the Great Falls Clinic, Great Falls, MT as a partner in 1974.

Tom met the love of his life while working in the emergency room in Chicago, IL where Linda worked as an RN. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Linda Louise Hastings, on February 3, 1966 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Over the course of fifty-five years, they raised two sons and a daughter in a home filled with unconditional love for all. Their fifty-five years of marriage were filled with love, laughter, culture and travel, and became an inspiration to all who knew them.

Dr. Thomas Walter RosenbaumTom was well known for his unwavering kindness and deeply caring personality. Tom kept busy in his free time with unique hobbies. He loved to sing and took it quite seriously. He took voice lessons from Mary Moore and more than enjoyed his many years singing with the Great Falls Symphony Choir. He sang in his church choir, sang solos and often sang duets with good friend Ellen Forslund. Tom found such great joy in singing and sharing his talents with all.

Tom had a woodshop in his home and was an avid woodworker. Free time was often spent working with his children on projects such as dressers, desks, futons, chests, boxes and so much more. Every year, Tom took a week of vacation in December to work on thoughtful woodworked gifts for family, friends and staff. He loved wood and an interesting knot or fascinating grain were his favorite parts to showcase in his pieces. His personal planned pieces are unique, thoughtful and timeless.

Tom loved to travel and learn. He and Linda planned and took very special trips all over the world. He had a passion for photography, compiling beautiful albums from their travels and explorations. From the Galapagos to Antarctica, he loved learning and documenting new places, wildlife and experiences with beautiful photographs.

Tom was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He was the epitome of a "family man". Tom was an engaged listener and had logical advice when asked. His work as a nephrologist and his patients were always a priority, but he made the time to show up to every important gathering or activity with his family. He found time to spend with his children, including them in his passions and learning about their passions as well. He cared deeply for all he became close to and he never forgot to model honesty, integrity and love. His loving spirit has given so many, much to remember and cherish.

Tom is proceeded in death by his father and mother, Walter and Virginia Rosenbaum. Survivors include wife Linda L. Rosenbaum, sister Mahli Burrill of Spokane, WA, son Brian Thomas Rosenbaum of Baltimore, MD, son Keith GalLind° Rosenbaum of Tucson, AZ and daughter Melissa Jean Schoenen of Missoula, MT. He was blessed with eight delightful grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is planned for Friday September 8, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Missoula, MT.