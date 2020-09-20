Dr. William Jerome “Jake” Doyle

Born and raised a Catholic, Jake’s faith was an essential part of who he was both privately and publicly. He regularly attended Mass at Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart Parishes. In his last years, while living at Pinewood Terrace, friends would pick him up for Sunday Mass and breakfast, and he prayed the Rosary faithfully. In addition to work and family, Doc was a proud member of the Colville Benchwarmers, the Colville Fire Department and long supporter of the Colville Schools and sports. Doc was a friend of Bill W and that community was an important part of his life. In his golden years, he found great pleasure in hunting and gathering firewood. He was a snow skier and spent countless hours driving the boat at Christina Lake for water skiers. There was no greater joy than when he organized a fishing trip to Alaska or Vancouver Island, especially with his children and grandchildren. The trips yielded stories far greater than his catches.