MISSOULA — Dr. William Richard Derrick, age 82, of Missoula, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., on Friday at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Sunset Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Terri Grotzinger and the Rev. Gretchen Stromier officiating, under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

The full obituary will run in a future edition of The Missoulian and online at gardencityfh.com.