SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Duane Alvin Bettger lived a life devoted to the Lord and simply loved people. From "Good morning Sunshine to the Sandman's coming and he's kicking me hard," he believed every day was a gift from God. He was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, and his first five years were spent being raised by his grandma Hinkle.
To know Duane was to be loved and to get to love him back was a true honor. He was proud of his children and cherished his time with this grandkids. He filled his days with reading scripture, going to the local coffee shop in the afternoons to have his favorite cocoa bean fraps and visiting with any stranger he came across at the grocery store or mall. Everyone was a friend!
Duane married the love of his love, Jean Fuchs, on June 8, 1958. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy and being a vet. He built and lived in his home on Mount Ave for 52 years and retired from Horner-Walforf/Stone Container after 30 years. He would sum up his life as, "My oh my, the Lord has been so good to me!"
Duane is survived by his wife Jean, (whom he had recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary) his daughter Rita (Brad) LaVoie and sons, David and Mark (Loryce) Bettger. He has seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. They moved to South Jordan, Utah, in 2015. He leaves a legacy of loving his Lord Jesus Christ and we look forward to that reunion.