Duane Dennis “Pete” Pettersen

MISSOULA — Duane “Pete” Pettersen, 81, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his home of natural causes.
He was born March 21, 1939, in Glendive to Margaret and G.H. Pettersen. As a young man he lived with his family on a farm and ranch in Bloomfield. He played football for the Dawson Red Devils at Dawson County High School. An avid member of the debate team, he could argue with the best of them. He was also in the theater program. Following high school, he received a B.S. in Education as a math major at Eastern Montana College, a Master’s in Speech Communication from the University of Montana and a Ph.D in Communications from Michigan State University.
On July 5, 1969, Pete married Shirley K. Schultz in Lansing, Michigan. The couple moved to Missoula that same year when Pete became an instructor in the Communications Studies Department at the University of Montana. In the mid-80’s he switched professions and became involved in the insurance business until he retired at the age of 80.
One of Pete’s passions in golf led him to start Pete’s Pitch and Putt Golf Course in Lolo in the mid-90’s. He loved being able to share his love of golf with families for some good old-fashioned family fun.
Pete’s other passion for “the word” over the years led him to also participate in the Narrow Roads Gospel Band, taking the message of Christ to jails and nursing homes around western Montana with his deep baritone voice. He was an avid member of the River of Life Church in East Missoula and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Missoula, participating in many bible study programs.
He is survived by his son Michael, daughter Stacey (Warren), two granddaughters, four great granddaughters, brother Jim and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life Shirley, brother Lavern, brother Gary and his parents.
Pete touched many lives and inspired those he knew to appreciate and love life, and importantly, to share the message of faith. Peter will be missed and loved, and we will remember to share his special saying, “Make it a great day!”
Services will be held at Garden City Funeral Home at a later date.
