Duane Dennis “Pete” Pettersen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Duane “Pete” Pettersen, 81, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his home of natural causes.

He was born March 21, 1939, in Glendive to Margaret and G.H. Pettersen. As a young man he lived with his family on a farm and ranch in Bloomfield. He played football for the Dawson Red Devils at Dawson County High School. An avid member of the debate team, he could argue with the best of them. He was also in the theater program. Following high school, he received a B.S. in Education as a math major at Eastern Montana College, a Master’s in Speech Communication from the University of Montana and a Ph.D in Communications from Michigan State University.

On July 5, 1969, Pete married Shirley K. Schultz in Lansing, Michigan. The couple moved to Missoula that same year when Pete became an instructor in the Communications Studies Department at the University of Montana. In the mid-80’s he switched professions and became involved in the insurance business until he retired at the age of 80.

One of Pete’s passions in golf led him to start Pete’s Pitch and Putt Golf Course in Lolo in the mid-90’s. He loved being able to share his love of golf with families for some good old-fashioned family fun.