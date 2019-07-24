MISSOULA — Durward “Bud” Stevers, age 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Bud was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. He would do anything for the people he loved and would lend a helping hand to anyone that asked. Bud was always there to help and could fix literally anything.
He started his career at The Missoulian in 1968. He remained there until being hired at Pepsi Cola in 1973. He worked there as a sales manager for 16 years where he made many life-long friends. In 1990 Bud followed his entrepreneurial dream and bought a lawn care business with his wife Judy. He was an active owner operator of Pro Lawn of Montana (now called First Class Pro Lawn) until his passing. Bud was extremely hardworking his entire life and was passionate about the business that he owned and the customers that he served.
To say Bud loved sports was an understatement. He played football, basketball, baseball and track growing up and continued playing sports through high school. His favorite sport was football. He considered himself a Montana Grizzly super fan and attended every home Griz game for as long as we can remember. He spent his free time watching sports on TV. Bud was a highly intelligent man and enjoyed problem solving in his free time. He loved solving crossword puzzles and crypto quotes as this kept his mind sharp and challenged. He also had “mad” math skills and could do complicated math in his head. We all enjoyed his quick-witted sense of humor which always made its way into conversation.
Bud is survived by his wife Judy of 51 years, daughters, son, and their spouses: Debra Stevers Martinez, Kristin & Jim Block, Stephanie and David Puckett, James and Yanira Stevers, and his nine grandchildren: Randy Coleman, Kimberly Stevers, Marianne Moody, Weston Block, Tanner Block, Sarah Stevers, Tristan and Trang Anderson, Trevor Anderson and Rachel Anderson as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Bud will be sorely missed by his family, many friends and customers.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Lolo Community Church in Lolo, Mont. at 2 p.m. Please wear maroon and silver to celebrate his love of Grizzly Football.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The University of Montana Grizzly Scholarship Association:
GSA
Adams Center 139
University of Montana
32 Campus Drive Stop 8568
Missoula, MT 59812-8568
406-243-6481
Arrangements are under the care Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.