Dwayne Tripp

August 13, 1963 – June 18, 2023

Dwayne Tripp passed away at his home in Missoula, June 18, 2023, from complications of COPD. Dwayne was born August 13, 1963, to Jack Tripp and Glenda (Pfau) Tripp in Missoula. He grew up in Stevensville before it was much more than the Creamery and a small Main Street. Dwayne loved the outdoors, he spent most of years fishing, duck hunting, big game hunting, and camping in and around Stevensville. Dwayne could catch a 4-pound trout in a mud puddle. He always credited his Grandpa Pfau for teaching him to fish with willow rods.

Dwayne moved to Missoula in his late teens where he earned his lifelong reputation as a hard working and dedicated employee. Some of his favorite jobs were at Les Schwab, Tripp Brothers Trucking, and Intermountain Lumber (later BMC West). He delivered the materials for so many homes in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley during the early and first housing boom. Any drive around Western Montana would be filled with “I delivered that house, and that house” for miles.

Dwayne married Jennifer LaPointe and the couple had two sons, who remained his pride and joy. The couple later divorced but remained friendly. Dwayne later met and married, Paula Miskuly, who was his rock through thick and thin.

Dwayne was very charismatic and funny. He never met a stranger especially on the lakes and rivers of Western Montana. He was the Weird Al Yankovic of dirty Country lyrics that could make anyone laugh or blush.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, Jack Tripp, and nephew Douglas Tripp. He is survived by his sons Leonard Anthony Tripp (Brittany Wells) and grandson Damian Snell; and Jordan Dale Tripp and grandchildren Jack and Hanley Tripp; his wife Paula Miskuly Tripp; mother, Glenda Tripp; siblings Kenny (Vickie), Keith (Kathy), and Patty Tripp; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. A celebration for Dwayne will be announced later. His boys and I would love to hear the other version of stories of his antics and escapades. The family would like to thank Big Sky Hospice for support. Anna and Jenny you were a bright light for Dwayne! Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.