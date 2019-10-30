PABLO — Dylan Wayne Gainan, 23 years, was born April 6, 1996, to Kenneth Gainan and Dixie Fry in Ronan, and was raised in St. Ignatius. He passed away on Oct. 24, 2019, in Polson. Dylan was currently unemployed but had worked at McDonald’s in Ronan for five years. Dylan enjoyed skateboarding whenever he had the chance; it was a stress reliever for him. His greatest love was his little girl, Lisabeth.
Dylan was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Gainan and Dixie Fry. He is survived by his daughter Lisabeth Gainan; brothers Daniel (Tashina) Gainan and Zach Gainan; half-siblings Nacoma (Katie) Gainan, Misti Gainan, Sean Gainan, Emily Gainan; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.