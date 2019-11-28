MISSOULA — Earl Fredrick Matthaes 90, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Rosetta of cancer.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1929, in Columbus to Roy and Louise Matthaes. Earl served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
On July 22, 1956 he married Loretta Naasz. They moved around Montana with Earl’s job and settled in Missoula in 1964. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved working in his garden.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed riding his bike.
Survivors include three sons Keith Matthaes (Connie), Troy Matthaes (Cheryl), Nicholas Matthaes, two daughters Cindy Warila (Chris), Yvonne Lowney (Tim). Twelve grandkids and eleven great grandkids.
Preceded in death by, wife Loretta, dad Roy, mom Louise, two sisters Lois and Ruth. Daughter in law Theresa and granddaughter Danielle.
Celebration of his life will be held in the summer.