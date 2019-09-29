SEATTLE — Earl W. Tidball, 73, passed away on Aug. 29, 2019, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. He was born Sept. 19, 1945, In North Dakota, the son of Esley Gordon Tidball and Florence Lone Giddings.
After a two-year tour of service in the Army, Earl graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1972 with a degree in environmental engineering. He spent many years working in California, Washington, and Montana, specializing in HVAC for industrial and medical facilities.
Earl enjoyed spending time with his horses, fishing, camping, hiking, and being with his friends and family, especially his four granddaughters. He had a lifetime fascination with learning how things worked. He was a patient, caring person who was often helping others. His loving smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He also was a longtime member of Backcountry Horsemen of Missoula, and enjoyed filling the mission of the organization.
Earl is survived by his longtime companion, Lana Hamilton; sons, Brian (Cindy) Tidball and Jeremy (Erica) Tidball; beloved granddaughters, Laura, Natalie, Esley, and Kylie; brothers, Larry (Barbee) Tidball and Paul (Marti) Tidball; nieces and nephews, Heather (Christopher) Thomas, Brenda Short, and Paul G. Tidball; former wife Marcia Tidball; special friends Dean (Amber) Hamilton and Carmen Moos; and many others. Earl was predeceased by his parents.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2808 South Ave W, Missoula.
To plant a tree in memory of Earl Tidball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.