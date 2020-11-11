RONAN — Earl William Johnston, age 76, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, a few days short of his birthday at his residence. He was born on Nov. 16, 1943, in Kalispell, the son of Glen Joseph and Evelyn Regina (Mohn) Johnston.

Like a diamond Earl had many facets. He was a railroad worker, a baker, a foreman for Ravalli fixing snow plows and sanding trucks and finally a rancher in Ronan.

He was kind to all and would give a home to rescue dogs. He acquired 11 of them plus many cats and kittens. He gave me a home also and taught me how to run his ranch. Being a homeless city boy, I knew nothing about ranch work, but he taught me in the five years I took care of him.

He was better to me than anyone I ever met and was a father figure and a friend. He loved his pets and wanted me to take care of them as he did and give them a good life, which I promised to do.

The world is poorer with his passing but the BIG RANCH in the sky just got richer. Go get them Earl!! His foreman and friend….Randy.

There are no services planned at this time for Earl. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

