MISSOULA — Easton Ryan Klemundt, age 7, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 14, 2018, with his family by his side. He fought a long battle and won and is now in the arms of Jesus.
Born on June 20, 2011, in Missoula, Easton was a beautiful soul who grew from a happy healthy baby, to a spirited toddler, to a tough and brave little boy.
Easton was a Montana boy who loved observing wildlife, dressing in camouflage, and shooting his BB gun. He was a collector of river rocks and feathers. He was a playful young boy who enjoyed Legos, Matchbox cars, Nerf guns, and board games. He was a smart and witty child who could provoke many laughs with just one line. He enjoyed swimming, traveling and adventures. Easton loved his family and after three and a half years of living in and traveling to Seattle for cancer treatments, his favorite place to be was home.
Easton is survived by his parents Ryan and Sarah Klemundt, his older brothers Jaiden and Chase Klemundt, aunts and uncles Doug DenBleyker, Jennifer VanBrocklin, and Amanda Klemundt, cousins, grandparents Charles and Jean Klemundt, Bert and Judy Blok, and great grandparents.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Missoula Alliance Church on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear one of Easton’s favorite colors: gold, green or orange.
Donations in honor of Easton can be sent to the following foundations and will also be accepted at the Celebration of Life service:
Jadyn Fred Foundation, Missoula, Montana
Strong Against Cancer, Seattle Children’s Hospital