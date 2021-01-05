Fly-fishing and guiding had become the focus of his work from 1965 on - after he and his wife had moved back to Montana - winters studying/teaching in Missoula and the rest of the year at the family ranch in Cameron - running Ed's Tackle Shop in Ennis, guiding fly fishermen on the Madison River and preparing riverside gourmet meals for his clients. His children and his nephews worked with him. In the winter he often fished steelhead, working in hydrology for the Corps of Engineers on restoration of salmon/steelhead habitats. He worked with President Carter on a National Energy Council and was often working on Department of Interior issues. Ed was well known in the fly-fishing world. He was the subject of a 30 minute television special on the series "Fishing the West." He wrote articles on steelhead fishing for an Idaho newspaper and did a fishing report for Bob Wards store in Missoula. For several years he had a radio program "The Outdoor Minute" and briefly did a radio interview program "The Sportsman's Corner."