MISSOULA - Ed Curnow, longtime Missoulian passed away recently surrounded by family and friends. He was active in Missoula soccer, skiing and chaired the city Recreation Committee. He earned an M.A. in History from the University of Montana, where he was a teaching assistant and focused on the history of the American West. He was nationally known for his research on wolves and spoke at numerous national groups and hearings.
Ed was born in Reno, Nevada, graduating from Reno High School. He later earned his B.A. degree in history from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee. In Reno, he became Supervisor of Recreation, directed the city's ski program and swimming pools. He raced slalom and giant slalom and clocked in at some 60 miles an hour on one downhill race. In later years he was a Pro-Am racer, teamed up with his good friend, the Olympic medalist Stein Erickson. Ed was a forerunner and a gate keeper at the Olympics in Utah. For some ten years he worked as a ski area consultant. In Missoula he helped start the Little Grizzly Ski Program, directed several races and served on numerous boards including the Missoula Ski Foundation. He met his wife, Maureen, at a ski hill bar near Reno. He taught skiing in the US and an in Europe and at one point his wife Maureen, son Jason and daughter Carina raced with him and won a family race at Lost Trail Ski Area.
He was a Mason and a Shriner like his father before him. In Missoula he was active in the Red Cross and was on it's Missoula Board of Directors for four years. He was involved in the City's Parks and Recreation and numerous Missoula groups. He was a member of the National Guard and when he was doing his B.A. degree in Tennessee he was a photographer and did the preliminary photos over Cuba as the U.S. prepared for the Bay of Pigs. Ed was invited to the White House and met President Kennedy as the President went over those photos.
As his children, Jason and Carina, moved into soccer, he became active - coaching, directing tournaments and serving on several boards including the Montana State Soccer Committee. He was a state and regional soccer tournament committee member and director.
Fly-fishing and guiding had become the focus of his work from 1965 on - after he and his wife had moved back to Montana - winters studying/teaching in Missoula and the rest of the year at the family ranch in Cameron - running Ed's Tackle Shop in Ennis, guiding fly fishermen on the Madison River and preparing riverside gourmet meals for his clients. His children and his nephews worked with him. In the winter he often fished steelhead, working in hydrology for the Corps of Engineers on restoration of salmon/steelhead habitats. He worked with President Carter on a National Energy Council and was often working on Department of Interior issues. Ed was well known in the fly-fishing world. He was the subject of a 30 minute television special on the series "Fishing the West." He wrote articles on steelhead fishing for an Idaho newspaper and did a fishing report for Bob Wards store in Missoula. For several years he had a radio program "The Outdoor Minute" and briefly did a radio interview program "The Sportsman's Corner."
Ed and his wife Maureen traveled and worked in Europe. He assisted her with university study abroad programs that she directed. When his daughter Carina did post-tsunami medical relief work, he went to Sri Lanka where he traveled and fished. In later years he was frequently in Michigan where he was a consultant at ski areas, fished and traveled with friends.
Ed lived a full, vital life that he defined and he will be fondly remembered and missed by his wife, Maureen, his children Jason (Faye) and Carina (Michael), his grandchildren, Cordelia, Logan, Bronwyn, and Connor; as well as by his nieces and nephews Eric, Kevin, Kristy, Lance, Tammy, as well as Karen Shores and Larry and Kay Cheney. His family is thankful and grateful for the full life that Ed mastered and led. (Maureen Curnow, 11 Carkeek Lane, Cameron, MT 59720).