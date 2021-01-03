STEVENSVILLE - Edgar Milton “Ed” McMurtry, also known as Dad, Grandpa and Great-grandpa, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Dad was born July 28, 1936, in Hyannis, Nebraska, to Iva and Harry McMurtry, the third of seven children. They moved to Littleton, Colo., when he was young.

In 1956 he met the love of his life and they were married in October of 1957, just celebrating 63 years together.

In 1971 Ed and Mary moved to Stevensville, where they have resided ever since. Ed truly loved his mechanic work. After retirement, you could still find him out in his garage.

Ed is survived by his wife, Mary, of the family home; his daughter, Deb McDonald (the late Bob McDonald) of Kalispell; son, Tim McMurtry of Stevensville; two grandsons, Bobby McDonald (Erin) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Brandon McDonald (Keely) of Dutton; and one precious great-granddaughter, Maggie Louise McDonald.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date, maybe in June or July of 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.