BILLINGS — Edison (Ed) Brockhausen, age 90, was born in Ossining, New York to Edison Sr. and Laura Brockhausen where he went to school.

He lived in the Missoula/Florence area for forty years, and moved to Billings last year.

Ed served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from Civil Service. He was a licensed instructor pilot and landed his dream job at Neptune Aviation as a co-pilot during two fire seasons. He was also active in the Civil Air Patrol.

Ed and his wife, Reita, had four sons: Robert, David, Kurt (Marianne), and Kyle (deceased); and grandchildren Scotta, Paige, Kyra, and Paul; as well as four great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit cfgbillings.com.