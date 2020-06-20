MISSOULA — Edith J. Poulsen went to be with her Savior on June 16, following a massive stroke of her right side. She had been residing at Village Health Care Center in Missoula for the last four years. She had just celebrated her 96th birthday on June 1 with a large cake and ice cream with the staff whom she cared deeply for, as the family had been unable to see her face to face due to COVID-19.

She attended schools in Livingston and graduated from Park County High School in 1942, being raised primarily by her grandparents, John and Ollie, and grew up with an aunt and uncle and cousins as her siblings. She excelled in violin studies and was accepted at a music school, but was unable to commit to the school. She worked as a legal secretary during her senior year. Following graduation, she attended the Butte Business College. In late 1943 she moved to Jamestown, North Dakota, where she trained to be a telegrapher for The Northern Pacific Railroad. She was transferred to Frenchtown, where she continued playing the violin also. She had agreed to play for a country dance at Hamilton a Saturday night, where she met Carl Poulsen, her husband to be. She and Dad were married on Feb. 24, 1945. Dad was drafted into the Army and went to Germany for a year, and Mom worked at Fort Missoula while he served. He returned from the service and their first daughter, Carlene, was born in 1947. They briefly lived in Hamilton and then their second daughter, Penny, arrived in 1948. They moved to Carl's father's (Jens) ranch east of Hamilton but later moved to Billings where they worked with Electrolux. During that time, their third child, a son, Courtney, was born in 1956.