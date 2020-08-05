MISSOULA — A memorial service will be held in Missoula for Edith L. Smith at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on South Ave. at 11 a.m. for family, followed by a gathering at Franklin Park for family and friends from noon to 5 p.m. Her ashes will be scattered with Kelsey’s this summer. Edith is the mother of Lewis K. Smith of Deer Lodge; Margaret C. O'Neil of Ellensburg, Washington.; Eric H. Smith of Missoula; and Ruth M. Brinton of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.