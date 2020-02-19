MISSOULA — Edith Linnea Smith passed away on Feb. 13, 2020. Edie was born on April 14, 1932 to Erick and Clara Ranstrom in Missoula. She grew up with her older sister Ina on the banks of the Blackfoot river in Milltown until the family moved to Orchard Homes, in 1944. She grew up babysitting, helping on the farm, working picking beets and packaging butter and became active in 4-H. Edie attended the National 4H Congress in 1950 with sister Ina and Laurel Seaward as the Katoonah Trio where they sang. They had been selected in a nationwide talent search sponsored by the U.S. Rubber Co. Edie attended Missoula County High School graduating in 1950. After graduation she was employed at Intermountain Lumber as a bookkeeper.

She met L. Kelsey Smith through friends on a double date and they were married on Sept. 17, 1955. Kelsey was a Forestry student at the University and spent the summers in the woods. Son Lewis was born in 1956 and the family spent the next summer at the Lochsa Ranger Station. Daughter Peggy was born in 1957, son Eric in 1960 and daughter Ruth in 1963. The young couple moved 17 times in the first ten years of their marriage as Kelsey moved up through the Forest Service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}