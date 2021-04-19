Edmund James “Swerv'' Irvine

There was not a cribbage board Swerv did not like. He was always looking for someone to share a game with, going as far as teaching a three-year-old the card game. He was a sore loser and an even worse winner. “You're weak and that was last week,” came out of his mouth often. His favorite team was the one that was winning, his siblings would joke.

Edmund James “Swerv'' Irvine died on April 15, 2021 in Ronan, Montana. He was 54 years old.

He loved to cook. Showing off his culinary training, he would use every pot and pan in the kitchen, singing songs and often leaving the messes for others to clean. And they cleaned happily because the mess was worth the food.

He was born in Helena, Montana on April 29, 1967 and lived his life in Ronan and Pablo, except for a brief time when he moved to Florida. He played pool, ate lemons and worked as a tree planter, firefighter, potato picker and Christmas treer until he could no longer walk without his cane. He'd break his cane so often his brother Micheal was collecting sticks to find one sturdy enough for his older brother.