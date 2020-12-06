MISSOULA - Edna Helen Hill, 84 years old, passed away at home of natural causes.
She was born on June 17, 1936 to John J. Nagle and Nellie K. Hersch (Nagle) in Hettinger, North Dakota. She was the oldest of six children. Betty Morris and Irene Johnson (sisters) preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband James at their East Missoula home, where they have lived since 1979. She is also survived by her daughter Linda and son-in-law Michael Maples and grandchildren Teresa and Tony Larson of Kalispell and great grandsons Ethan and Devin, Brian and Anna Maples of Stevensville, Christopher and Coreena Maples and great grandson James of Missoula; son Gregory and daughter-in-law Marilyn, grandchildren Chasity Hill and great granddaughter Kaci, Taylor and Brooke Hill, great granddaughter Addison, Talley and Todd, Shannon and unborn great granddaughter due in 2021.
Edna and Jim were together for sixty-five plus years. After going together for four years they were married on Aug. 24, 1955 in Missoula by Justice of the Peace John Brodie. Nineteen at the time of their marriage. After living with Jim’s folks for a short period of time they began married life in a home across from Weimer’s service station. In 1956 they moved across the tracks to a house and rented and later bought until July 1979. Both Linda and Greg were born while they lived there. In 1979 they bought a new house at 945 Montana Ave. in East Missoula.
Edna worked at Harold’s Club for several years while living in Milltown; stocking, cleaning and counting money. In 1976 she went to work for Champion International at Bonner in the plywood feeding dryers. She worked mostly on the graveyard where she made many friends and even had family working in the same plant. When Champion sold out to Stimpson in 1993 she took early retirement at the insistence of Jim. Since then she was a homemaker, quiltmaker, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
About six years ago she broke her ankle and became dependent on a walker to get around. Later during a hospital visit she ended up on oxygen 24/7 which slowed her down a lot. She was taking arthritis treatments on the sixth floor of the Broadway Building (St. Pat’s) under Dr. Ann Corsi’s care. She was loved by the nurses and returned that love to the nurses who treated her. Thank you for your kindness to Edna.
She is also survived by two brothers, James Nagle and wife Julia and Leo Nagle and wife Elaine. One sister Kathryn Nagle and numerous nephews and nieces.
May she rest in peace. Until I meet you once again on the other side. Loved you all the years and will ‘til I join you - your husband Jim.
No services will be held per her request.
Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with cremation arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.