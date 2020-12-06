Edna Helen Hill

Edna worked at Harold’s Club for several years while living in Milltown; stocking, cleaning and counting money. In 1976 she went to work for Champion International at Bonner in the plywood feeding dryers. She worked mostly on the graveyard where she made many friends and even had family working in the same plant. When Champion sold out to Stimpson in 1993 she took early retirement at the insistence of Jim. Since then she was a homemaker, quiltmaker, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

About six years ago she broke her ankle and became dependent on a walker to get around. Later during a hospital visit she ended up on oxygen 24/7 which slowed her down a lot. She was taking arthritis treatments on the sixth floor of the Broadway Building (St. Pat’s) under Dr. Ann Corsi’s care. She was loved by the nurses and returned that love to the nurses who treated her. Thank you for your kindness to Edna.

She is also survived by two brothers, James Nagle and wife Julia and Leo Nagle and wife Elaine. One sister Kathryn Nagle and numerous nephews and nieces.

May she rest in peace. Until I meet you once again on the other side. Loved you all the years and will ‘til I join you - your husband Jim.

No services will be held per her request.

Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with cremation arrangements.