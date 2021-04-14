Edna Sampson

Edna was born the youngest of 13 and she was the last to move on to the next life. She leaves two sons, Rick and David, five grand children, and several great grand children. She was married to Robert Sampson for 62 years when he passed away 030013. She retired from the Forest Service print shop, after learning her trade at the U of M. She was a volunteer at the Poverello Center, the Senior Center, and as an election judge. She was a member of First Christian Church for many years and served in many ways over that time. All of us who knew her will miss her for as long as we shall live. Her love was shared by many. There will be no memorial services at this time. Please honor her by sending a donation to Poverello Center instead of flowers. Thank You