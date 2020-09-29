Edward Arthur Cummings

He was born in Anaconda on June 29, 1941 to Edward J. Cummings and Charlotte Ely Cummings. He attended St. Peter's grade school and graduated from Anaconda High School as an honor student and class president.

He was an outstanding football athlete and attended Stanford University on an athletic scholarship. Because of his success on the football field, he received numerous awards, earning first team All America honors as a fullback in 1962. In 2005, he was inducted into the Stanford Football Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Stanford, he completed a graduate degree in Sociology from Columbia University. While in New York, he played professional football briefly for the New York Giants, then a year for the New York Jets. He finished his professional football career spending two years with the Denver Broncos.

He had married his college sweetheart, Mary Balch, and they moved to Missoula where he earned a law degree from the University of Montana. Ed and Mary had two beautiful daughters, Kelle and Holly. He practiced law as a personal injury attorney until 1986 when he changed career paths and purchased a cattle ranch between Kootenai Creek and Bass Creek near Stevensville. He had long dreamed of having a ranch of his own, having spent summers on his uncle's ranch in eastern Montana.

In 1973, he married Carole Stoenner and they had three sons, Joe, Chris, and Michael, and one daughter, Megan. He loved the land and the challenges of ranch life, but also felt a strong responsibility to support his church and community. He was a catechism tutor, confirmation teacher, and member of the Cemetery Board at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was so fond of his church family and rarely missed the Coffee Hour after Mass. He served on the Stevensville School Board and the Ravalli County Planning Board. Ed was a fierce supporter of youth and had a soft heart for any one he felt was an outsider or an underdog.