MISSOULA — Edward George Heilman died in Missoula on July 29, 2018. He was born on March 25, 1929, in Butte; the only child of Edward James and Andree (Mc Donald) Heilman. Ed's father earned a degree in Journalism from Montana State University (now U of M) and subsequently worked for United Press in many locations around the West, with the result that moving often made Ed's life rather lonely. During the Second World War, Ed turned 16 and was able to get a job as a crewman on the Big Bend Ranger District of the Lake Tahoe National Forest. He was assigned to work at Donner Pass in California. So began his life-long affair with the U.S. Forest Service.
After graduating from UM with a degree in Forestry in 1950, Ed returned to California and in April of 1951 was posted to the Downieville Ranger District of the Tahoe National Forest. There he met Donna Dever, a young schoolteacher. They became engaged six weeks later.
When the United States became involved in the Korean War, Ed learned that he had been classified A1 by his draft board. In addition to his degree in Forestry, Ed had also successfully completed four years of ROTC training at UM and traveled to the Hamilton Air Force Base to determine if he was qualified to serve as a commissioned officer. He was granted a commission and soon afterward he and Donna were married. Two weeks later Ed reported for active duty in Texas. There he was assigned to Communications School at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. Upon completion of his communications training, Ed was assigned to Taegu Air Force Base in southern Korea where he served as the Base Director of Communications. Shortly after the truce was signed in 1953, Ed returned to Donna, their one year old daughter and employment with the Forest Service.
During the following years, Ed had a number of assignments throughout California including both Assistant Ranger and District Ranger in Descanso on the Cleveland National Forest in southern California. This was followed by a stint as Director of Fire Management for the Shasta–Trinity National Forest in Redding, California.
In 1967 Ed was transferred to Tucson, Arizona, where he was the first Director of the National Fire Training School at Marana, Arizona, which provided training for students from throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, India and the Philippines, as well as other foreign countries.
In 1970 Ed was transferred to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as Director of Aviation and Fire Management for Region 9 of the Forest Service which included the twenty northeastern states. In 1974 he was delighted to receive a similar position in Region 1 of the Forest Service Headquarters in Missoula, where he served until his retirement in 1984.
Upon his retirement Ed and Donna moved into the house that they had designed for themselves with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and the city of Missoula. After retiring, Ed expanded his many volunteer activities. He was active in Missoula Kiwanis for 35 years, served as an usher at St. Francis Xavier Church, was President of the Friends of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, served on the Missoula County Park Board, was active in the Society of American Foresters, volunteered at the Forestry Exhibit at Fort Missoula, delivered Meals On Wheels, helped with the establishment of the National Forest Service Museum and was part of the group that brought about the establishment of the Veterans Cemetery in Missoula.
Ed received a great deal of recognition for his service and achievement. In 1973 he was made a member of the California Board of Forestry.
In 1984 he was made an Honorary Fire Warden for the State of Montana.
In 1987 Ed was recognized by the Society of American Foresters for his outstanding performance in the field of forestry.
In 1989 he was Elected National Fellow by the Society of American Foresters.
In 1990 Awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award for the University of Montana Forestry School For Outstanding Service.
In 2012 named Forestry Pioneer by the Montana State Division of Forestry.
In 2014 Ed received the Award for Outstanding Steward of Public Land by the Missoula County Parks and Recreation Board.
Ed was a quiet man and respected and liked by all those who knew him. His sense of humor was off-beat and his laugh was infectious. He was very proud of being a forester and although he downplayed his many awards in the field, he was really grateful at receiving them. The world is a better place for his having lived. He treasured his wife, Donna, son Edward (Mark), and daughter Anne Rupkalvis and was in turn treasured by them.
Among his last happy experiences before the darkness fell was sharing a bottle of India Pale Ale with Mark, listening to the music of Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass brought by Anne, and having Donna kiss him and tell him that she loved him. Ed leaves behind four grandchildren: Corey and Danny Rupkalvis, Matheu and Jesse Seaton; three great grandchildren, Elliot and Ann Marie Rupkalvis and Joella Seaton. He also leaves behind his wife and children and son-in-law Jeff Rupkalvis.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Village Health and Care Center for the excellent, even affectionate care they provided during Ed's final illness. The service by Hospice made his death much easier for him and the family. A funeral Mass and Celebration of Ed's life will be held on Thursday, August 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church followed by a reception at the church. Interment will be at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, if people wish to offer a gift in memory of Ed, a contribution to the National Forest Service Museum in Missoula would be a fitting memorial to him.