DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. — Our Irish patriarch and life of the party, Edward "Ed" Joseph Smith, 91 of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a short illness and a very full life.

Born on March 16, 1929 (although ever the Irishman, he always said it was St. Patty’s Day, March 17th) in Paterson, New Jersey, he was the oldest son of Nicholas Edward & Elizabeth Anne (Donnelly) Smith.

Ed served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years, where he excelled in shooting and developed a love of guns, which he collected for more than 60 years.

In 1953, when he was stationed at Parris Island, South Carolina, he met and married his wife, Mary who was serving in the U.S. Navy. Ed & Mary had four daughters, and two sons and lived in Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and California while he was in the service. After retirement, the family moved to Missoula. In 1986, Ed & Mary moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where they enjoyed many of the sights offered by the 49th state until Mary's death in 1991.

Ed married his wife, Patricia Burry, in 1996 and spent the next 24 years exploring Alaska and traveling abroad and across the U.S. For three years, they were blessed to be foster parents to Steffan.