Edward “Ed” Patrick Moriarity

Ed was born in Butte on Aug. 21, 1941, to Edward Joseph and Helen “Hellie” Moriarity. He was the first of four children who remained close throughout their lives. Growing up in Butte in the “Dublin Gulch” neighborhood, he learned the importance of family, community and hard work, and to fight for what matters. Ed always spoke fondly of his childhood home and the lessons learned in Butte. His father was a hard rock miner for the Anaconda Copper Mining Company for 35 years before dying of miner’s lung disease at age 46. He always credited his parents’ experience with the Anaconda Copper Mining Company as the motivating factor for his decision to attend law school and pursue a career where he could fight for justice.

Ed graduated from Carroll College in 1963. While at Carroll, he met Ann Bass, and the couple were married in 1965 and together raised five children. Ed and Ann first moved to Wrangell, Alaska, where he worked as an accountant and where they were blessed with their firstborn, Michelle. They moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where they were joined by their daughter Susan and in 1970 Ed received his J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law. He began his legal career in Cheyenne, Wyoming, working with the firm of McClintock, Mai, and Urbigkit, and later Urbigkit, Moriarity, Halle, and Mackey. The family grew to include a third daughter, Jennifer. In 1974 the family moved to Casper, Wyoming, and joined forces with Gerry Spence in a partnership that lasted over 30 years. While in Casper, they added two sons, Edward and William. The firm eventually moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Storied personal injury attorneys, Ed and Gerry made their names fighting for individual people taking on corporations, insurance companies and the government. Ed always made sure to include a number of criminal matters, often pro bono, in his caseload because he preferred jury trials and always sought to work for the public good.