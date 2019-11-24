MISSOULA — Edward Eugene Jirsa, 45 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Ed was born March 2, 1974 in Great Falls to John and Karen Jirsa.
Ed was an extraordinary man living an ordinary life with a creative, loving, gentle soul. His greatest joy was his daughter Maya. He loved being a dad and wanted to teach her everything he could.
Seven years enduring cancer treatments were difficult but Ed did this with strength, grace, humor and a smile. His will and determination to live was far stronger than his body and he fought every day.
He has joined his mom, dad, grandfathers, and grandmother who have passed before him. He is survived by his wife Johanna, daughter Maya, step daughter Abby, sister Steffanie, grandmother Mary, and many other family members and friends. His love for his family and friends will be missed beyond measure.
Gone far too soon, he was so loved and will be greatly missed.
A college fund has been created for his daughter Maya Jirsa at Stockman Bank. Donations can be made in her name.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Welcoma Club, 3108 Clark St. in Missoula.