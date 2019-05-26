STUART, Florida — Edward F. Reilly, 83, of Stuart, Florida and Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at home under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice with his wife by his side.
Edward served in the U.S. Navy on the experimental sub the USS Albacore #569.
He was a partner and founder of Liberty Medical. Edward was a member of Coconut Point Yacht Club, Hamm Radio Operators Association and a Martin County Library Volunteer.
Edward is survived by his loving wife Virginia Reilly of Stuart, Florida and Missoula, his children Edward Reilly (Laura) of Vero Beach, Florida, Kim Stafford (Randy) of Pensacola, Florida, Dr. Ernie Reilly (Heather) of Orlando, Florida and Dr. Patrick Reilly (Dee) of Pensacola, Florida; his six grandchildren John, Ellie, Clare, Erin, Ori and Ethan; and his stepson Alan Hintz of Missoula. Edward is also survived by his faithful dog Cookie. He is predeceased by his first wife Patricia Reilly.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 SE 10th St., Stuart, Florida with Fr. Knoll as celebrant. Full U.S. Navy Military Honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in loving memory of Edward can be made to The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave., Palm City, FL 34990 or to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34994.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting Martin-Funeral.com.