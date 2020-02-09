EAGAN, Minnesota — Edward Joseph Persico, age 59, of Hot Springs passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Eagan, Minnesota. Edward was born on Oct. 6, 1960 in Arvada, Colorado to John Victor and Jo Ann Arlene Persico (nee Flammang). On April 15, 1989, Edward married the love of his life, Kimberly Ann Persico (nee Kotz) in Hudson, Wisconsin. Edward worked as a Hazard Mitigation Specialist for FEMA, which well represented the kind of person Ed was; someone who always strove to serve the public, no matter the personal cost.

Edward was known as a devoted public servant. He volunteered at the World Trade Center after it was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, and he will join the elite and the best of the best on the wall at the 9/11 Responders Remember Park. Edward will have his name etched in granite and it will be read aloud, followed by the ringing of the bell on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., 2020. He was also known as a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Edward was an avid and skilled woodworker, whose attention to detail and knowledge were well known.