Edward Merle Jirsa

Edward Merle Jirsa passed away at 2:40 p.m. on April 23, 2023 at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT in the company of family. He was 67 years old.

Edward was born in Big Sandy, MT at the family homestead on May 25, 1955. He was the third born child of Edward Patrick and Mary Veronica Jirsa. Edward grew up on a farm, tending to crops and livestock. He attended school in a single room school. His family moved to Helena where he graduated High School in 1974.

As an adult he worked road construction and was a union member. He eventually went into business as a mechanic for all things automotive, from big rigs to marine mechanics.

Edward loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hunting.

He was preceded in death by both parents; brother, John; and sister, Mary Ann.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two sons, Cody and Matthew; step-daughter, Stephanie; eight grandchildren, Brendan, Apryl, Callie Jo, Pierson, Brady, Pyper, Lianna, and Leahloni.

Any donations can be sent to St. Judes or Tunnel 2 Tower (T2T).

A special thanks to all friends and family for your continuous love and prayers. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses and medical teams that helped out in Edward's final days.

Service details are pending at this time.

Please visit www.bigskycremations.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a favorite memory of Edward.