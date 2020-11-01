POLSON — Life-long Lake County resident, Edward Oren Seifert, 98, passed away at Polson Health and Rehab Center on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was born to Maria Jev Able Rein and William Fredrich Seifert in the Reservoir Valley area, west of Pablo on April 14, 1922. He was the eleventh of twelve children born to Maria (Mary).

Eddie went to school in Polson, and by the time he was a senior he was a strapping six-foot-one farm boy that was captain of both the football team and the basketball team, and vice-president of his senior class of '42. He received a sports scholarship to MSU, but he and his best friend wanted to do something "easier" than college, so Ed joined the Army and his friend joined the Navy! Ed became a part of the 101st Airborne Division, and as staff sergeant jumped into Normandy on June 6, 1944, and into Nazi-occupied Holland in September. He shivered and frostbit his feet with the rest of the 101st Airborne in Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge, before being rescued by Gen. George Patton.

He returned home to Polson in 1946 and bought a ranch with help from the GI Bill.