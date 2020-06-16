× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUPERIOR — Edward Paul Merseal was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Missoula to Paul Edward Merseal and Marian Louise Polleys. He attended Lowell Elementary and Missoula County High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He passed away March 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Ed married Joann Mary Wicke on April 25, 1964. They were blessed to celebrate almost 56 years of marriage. They had four daughters; Paula Kay, Kelly Jo, Christy Marie, and Linda Louise. Their daughters gave them nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren to the family.

Ed worked most of his life in the logging industry and then long-haul trucking until his retirement. He went to various places in Montana and Idaho with a stint in Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters Kelly, Christy, and Linda; and his sister Letha.

He was followed in death by his sister Sharon and brother George. He is survived by his beautiful wife Joann and daughter Paula Best, his brothers Keith and Nic, sister Cathy, and son-in-law Jeff Peterson. He leaves behind grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be June 19, 2020 at the Mineral County Fair Grounds at 1:30 p.m. A light refreshment will be served.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

