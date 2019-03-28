MISSOULA — Edward “Reece” Halverson, 86, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019, of natural causes in Missoula.
Reece was born on Jan. 8, 1933, in Billings, to Cyrus and Ruth Halverson. He spent his school years in Billings and graduated from Billings High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1954 and spent the majority of his service on the USS Yancey.
After serving in the Navy, Mr. Halverson was involved in the United Food Service in Billings, Glendive and Missoula for 12 years. Following this endeavor, he had the opportunity to join the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company in 1968. Reece took pride in his work and valued the friends he made during his 35+ years in the insurance business.
Reece was an avid sports fan and supported the University of Montana Griz athletics. He had a passion for horse racing and was a proud member of “The Magnificent 7” at Katie O’Keefe’s. But first and foremost, he loved his family and friends. Nothing gave him more joy than holding a newborn grandchild.
He married his high school sweetheart Marva in 1954. They were married for 15 years and have four children; Mareesa Andrews (Craig), Caldwell, Idaho; Kathy Halverson, Helena; Bret Halverson, Helena; Amie Halverson, St. Augustine, Florida,
In 1974, Reece met and fell in love with Gloria Betcher and his family grew by four daughters; Shelly Malter (Joe), Walnut Creek, California; Susan Krzyzanowski, Missoula; Shannon Damron, Missoula; Sally Norman (Ed), Havre.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus and Ruth Halverson; stepfather, Jake Batt; brother, Glen; sisters, Geraldine (Pud) and Terry; grandson, Joey. He is survived by; sister, Jean; dear friend, Gloria Betcher; eight children; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Reece’s life will be held at Katie O’Keefe’s on Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m. in Missoula, MT (2100 Stephens Ave).