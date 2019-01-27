MISSOULA — Edward V. Dakolios, 85, passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2019 in Missoula. He had recently relocated from Billings. He was born to Harry and Elsie Dakolios, the sixth of seven children on Dec. 20, 1933 in Barber. He attended school in Ryegate and graduated high school in 1951. He worked on the Northern Pacific Railroad throughout eastern Montana. It was there he met and married Charlotte D. Scheidt. Of this marriage, two children were born, Sheila and Curt, while living in Custer. Their marriage was later dissolved.
In 1965 he accepted a position with Montana Flour Mills in Great Falls. He was then offered a position as the corporate traffic and sales manager for ConAgra Flour Mills and relocated to Omaha, Nebraksa. While in Omaha during a night on the town, he met and danced the night away with Alta R. Rodgers. They were married in March 1972. Alta was a wonderful step-mother to Ed’s children, Sheila and Curt. They were happily married 46 years.
In 1974 Ed accepted a management position in commodity sales for Anheuser-Busch and they moved to St. Louis, Missouri. In 1977 he was appointed the western area malt barley manager located in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He moved the office to Cody, Wyoming, in 1980 and continued to lead the barley program until his retirement in 1996.
Ed and Alta had built their dream ranchette outside Cody, Wyoming, had a few head of cows, grew barley, had a wonderful vegetable garden and much more. After 18 years of hard labor, moving irrigation pipe, fixing fence and other chores, they made the decision to move to Billings, to permanently retire.
Ed and Alta did extensive traveling during their time together. He was a long time member of the Elks Lodge, and would frequently visit locations while traveling.
He is now reunited with his loving wife Alta, who passed Oct. 13, 2018. Also preceding him in death are his parents Harry and Elsie Dakolios, brothers Charles, Harry Jr., Stanley and Ernest, and his sister Helen Christensen.
He is loved and survived by his daughter Sheila Lund (Ron) of Missoula, his son Curt (Tina), of Tucson, Arizona, grandchildren Alyssa Adkins, Evan and Maralee Dakolios, great-granddaughter Luna Rae Adkins, sister Gladys Stark, of Casper, Wyoming and several special nieces and nephews.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of Missoula Elder Care and Consumer Direct Hospice for their professional and loving end of life care.
Our Dad will be missed, but the many memories we have will never be forgotten.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.