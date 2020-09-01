× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Edwin A. Baylor, born March 18, 1933, passed away Aug. 28, 2020 from complications due to Parkinsonism and dementia.

Ed was born in Hamilton to Floyd and Helen Baylor. He was the first born with eight siblings, brothers Dave (Liz), Bruce (Kathy), Jim, sisters Bonnie Doty (Bryce), Sherry Weingart (John), Bernice McKenzie, Lori Jonas, and Serena Wunderlick.

Ed grew up in logging camps throughout western Montana in Lolo, Paradise, Plains, Hot Springs, and the Jocko and surrounding Missoula areas.

He moved to Missoula in 1953. While attending a church social in February 1954 he met Ruby Ruth Roehl whom he married in December 1954. They were a loving couple for 66 years.

Ed worked in the lumber industry for 37 years. He began his career with Intermountain lumber that later became Champion International where he advanced to shipping supervisor. When the mill in Missoula closed he began working at the mill in Bonner until his retirement in 1990.

He is survived by his wife Ruby, and children Edwin R. (Connie), of Florence, Jane Garrison (Barry) of Eureka, Laura Zito (Tony) of Clinton, and Meg Moore (Chris), of Boise, Idaho, 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one great, great granddaughter.