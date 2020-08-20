Edwin E. Blackler

Edd was always very involved in the community of Bigfork. He served for many seasons as the announcer for the high school basketball and football games, singing the national anthem before each game, or mentoring his vocal music students to perform it. He sang at many weddings and funerals. He coached junior high boys basketball and started the men' s intramural basketball program in Bigfork, as they played on Sunday afternoons in the high school gym. He founded and directed the Bigfork Community Chorus. He was part of a group that organized the Sunday concerts in Sliter Park. He was a volunteer fireman and served on the Board of Trustees for the Bigfork Fire Department. He was vice president of Bigfork Development Corporation when they built the current library building on main street, and was a member of the Bigfork Steering Committee when they formulated the Bigfork Neighborhood Land Use Plan. He was one of three founders of the Bigfork Elves, along with Don Thomson and Frank Crain, who started the tradition of volunteers decorating Bigfork for Christmas with lights and greenery. He remained active as an Elf from its start until the end of his life, decorating the bridge. In the early years before lift trucks became a part of the process, he would shinny up the bridge girders to hang the lights and garland, while wife Janet watched in terror from below!