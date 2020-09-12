Eileen (Elly) Carole Wheeler-Woll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Born April 24, 1969 in Ronan at St. Luke Community Hospital Thomas Wheeler & Donna Reum. She passed away September 8, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Elly was raised in the Mission Valley. She attended elementary school in Ronan. She then moved to St. Ignatius, where she attended Junior High and High School, graduating in 1987. She later married her high school sweetheart, Tom Mitchell Jr., and from this union came four beautiful children. They later divorced, and Elly found love again when she met and married her soul mate Steven Woll. Shortly after, the two were blessed with twins.

Elly worked at the Mission Valley Vet Clinic for a short time. She spent the next thirteen years as a custodian at the St. Ignatius School District. Next, the adventure was tending bar at Allard’s & Grizzly Jacks. She was then lucky enough to spend the next five years at home with Bailee and Brodee. When the twins began school, she followed suit and became a paraprofessional in the Ronan School District. She did this for eight years until she found her true calling as a Certified Health Coach with Optavia. Elly was passionate about helping others, shaping lives, and setting a great example. She saved numerous lives with her dedication and coaching and helped so many begin their journey toward health.