1942-2019
MISSOULA — Eileen George, 77, passed peacefully away on May 19, 2019.
Eileen was born April 19, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, the second child of George and Eileen (Byrne) Hirschenberger. She attended elementary and high school at St. Pascal’s and Alvernia in Chicago and earned a degree in journalism from Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois.
Eileen traveled abroad and worked a wide variety of jobs in Chicago, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Pueblo and Denver, Colorado, as a publicist and journalist. She married Don George on Feb. 16, 1980. Eileen retired early with a medical disability and moved to Alabama and then to Silver City, New Mexico. In 2016, she moved to Missoula.
Eileen’s inquisitive nature, conversational skills and genuine interest in all she met made her friends wherever she landed. Her smile was infectious and her wit engaging. Her caregivers quickly became friends and she never seemed to lose touch with people from her younger years.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Kay and Theresa; niece and nephew, Emily and Peter; and cousins, Richard Hirschenberger and Larry Byrne. Eileen is survived by her husband Don George; his children, Mark and Kari (Joan) George; her brother and sister-in-law George and Nancy Hirschenberger; her nephews, Morgan (Rhianna) and Phill (Daridee) Hirschenberger; nephew Barney George; niece Molly (Ben) Diener and her cousins, Elaine Hirschenberger, Linda, Patty, Patrick, Tom and Tim Byrne.
Eileen’s family is especially grateful to those friends, neighbors and health workers who provided home health care and companionship over the many years, and to her most recent caregivers at The Village in Missoula.
A celebration of life will be held at Village Health Care Center, Saturday, June 1, at 1 pm. Memorials are suggested In Eileen’s name to the Seeing Eye in Morristown, New Jersey, or charity of choice.