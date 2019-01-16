FLORENCE — Eileen Gertrude Lake, 89 of Florence, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at her daughters’ home in Missoula.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1929, in Loyal, Wisconsin, to Al and Leona Motl. Her early years she lived in Wisconsin with her many brothers and sisters. Her father ran a gas station in Marshfield and later the family had a dairy farm in Watertown, Wisconsin. In her 20s she headed west with a friend. She met and married her husband John Owen Lake in Ogallala, Nebraska. They were married on Feb. 10, 1956.
Their first son John was born in Wisconsin and another journey west would soon begin. Mary, Karen, Laura, Juanita, James and Anna were all born in various Montana locations. The family settled in Missoula in the early '70s. After her husband passed away in 1978, she decided to move to Florence, the dream property they once wished to build the family log cabin on. She lived there for 35 years. She maintained the property and her wood stove with pride. She loved the view of St. Mary peak out her living room window. She was in her early eighties when she made her last climb of that mountain.
She was an active member of the Catholic church wherever she lived. Most recently her parish was St. Mary’s in Stevensville and St. Joseph in Florence. Mom had an inextinguishable faith and a strong desire to contribute to the needy and those who experienced social injustices. Her faith community was part of her family. She never spent time considering her needs but focused her life on the needs of others.
Preceded in death by husband John Owen Lake, sons James Scott and John Raymond and daughter Juanita Rose; parents Al and Leona Motl; and siblings Richard Motl, Betty Zak, Bernice King and Raymond Motl.
Survived by four daughters Mary Lake (Kelly Carberry), grandchildren Niles Leuthold (Nicolle Rivera) Julia Lake (Paul Schmit), great-grandson Holt Lake-Schmit. Karen Lake and Ed Van Aelstyn. Laura and David Haire, grandson William Owen. Anna and Zane Sampson, grandchildren Hailey Rose and Alexander John (Scott Payne). In addition many nieces and nephews.
She was well loved and will be greatly missed by all. Her sometimes unintentional jokes still bring laughter. She taught us all great lessons about leaving this world a better place than how we found it. Her final journey reunites her with her husband and her children she lost too early in life and brings her to the light of God that she so longed to be in. Peace be with you mom.
Services will be at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 1475 Eaton St. on Monday Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. Vigil. Funeral Mass on Tuesday Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery Missoula at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Eileen's name to the Catholic Relief Fund, crs.org or to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.